 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 17, 2021

Travis Kelce was angry with Browns’ reaction to Patrick Mahomes hit

January 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he was quite miffed with the Cleveland Browns over the hit that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of Sunday’s game.

Mahomes took a hit to the back of the head that put him in the concussion protocol in Sunday’s AFC Divisional game. After the game, Kelce said he had words with some of the Browns due to their reaction to the hit.

Kelce downplays it, but it’s easy to understand his initial reaction to what the Browns allegedly said given how shaken up Mahomes was. The hit wasn’t particularly dirty, and it may have been that the Browns didn’t even realize how much Mahomes was struggling initially, but everything was heightened in the heat of the moment.

Ironically, it’s the Browns, not the Chiefs, who have reason to feel robbed over an illegal hit that went unpunished.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus