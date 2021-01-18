Travis Kelce was angry with Browns’ reaction to Patrick Mahomes hit

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he was quite miffed with the Cleveland Browns over the hit that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of Sunday’s game.

Mahomes took a hit to the back of the head that put him in the concussion protocol in Sunday’s AFC Divisional game. After the game, Kelce said he had words with some of the Browns due to their reaction to the hit.

Full Travis Kelce quote (1/2): "You never wanna say that someone purposely took somebody out the game. But they were flying around, and after the initial hit, they were fired up, saying, 'that’s what we do; that’s what we do.' So it’s just, there was a lot of talk between me… — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 18, 2021

and their players. For the most part, it was just in a competitive mindset. I do feel like those guys are good dudes, and I respect a lot of them for that, especially Myles." (end) — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 18, 2021

Kelce downplays it, but it’s easy to understand his initial reaction to what the Browns allegedly said given how shaken up Mahomes was. The hit wasn’t particularly dirty, and it may have been that the Browns didn’t even realize how much Mahomes was struggling initially, but everything was heightened in the heat of the moment.

Ironically, it’s the Browns, not the Chiefs, who have reason to feel robbed over an illegal hit that went unpunished.