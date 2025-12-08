Travis Kelce coughs up game-losing interception to end ‘SNF’

Travis Kelce had a night to forget on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ clash against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

All eyes were on Kelce as Patrick Mahomes went to him twice to open their penultimate drive of the fourth quarter. Trailing 17-10, the Chiefs still had a fighting chance to force overtime against a formidable Texans defense. But that chance slipped away just like the 2nd-down ball Kelce bobbled that turned into a game-sealing interception for the Texans.

OFF KELCE'S HANDS INTO AL-SHAAIR'S GRASP.



Kelce was seen stewing on the sidelines as the Chiefs’ defense went back on the field.

The Texans managed to milk the clock down to 30 seconds before kicking a field goal to put the game out of reach. Houston held on for the 20-10 victory. Kelce caught just one of his five targets on Sunday for eight yards — his worst output of the 2025 season.

While Kelce has had a resurgent year as far as stats go, the Chiefs star has had some miserable lowlights throughout the campaign. Sunday’s game won’t quiet the speculation that Kelce may retire at year’s end.