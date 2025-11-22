Travis Kelce sets firm deadline to decide on his future with Chiefs

Travis Kelce has set a deadline for himself to decide if he wants to keep playing for the Kansas City Chiefs — or in the NFL at all.

The Chiefs tight end spoke to reporters on Friday about what the future holds for the 13-year veteran. Kelce shared that he wanted to make a firm decision in early March. The timeline would give Kansas City leeway to alter its draft and free agency strategy, depending on whether Kelce returns or not.

“I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not — or whether they want me back or not,” Kelce said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately.

“All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then.”

Kelce’s numbers have been on the decline since his All-Pro campaign in 2022. His receiving yard totals have been under 1,000 in each of the previous two seasons. But the 10-time Pro Bowler has gotten back on track in 2025.

Kelce is once again on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. He has recorded 631 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns through 10 games this season. Despite Kelce’s mini-resurgence, the Chiefs have struggled to keep up in the standings.

Kansas City is 5-5 through Week 11 and is on track to finish with fewer than 10 wins in a season for just the second time in the Andy Reid era. If Kelce does opt to retire at season’s end, the Chiefs will have to undergo a major revamp in the offseason to replace a cornerstone of their offense.