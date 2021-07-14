 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 14, 2021

Travis Kelce says we’ve been mispronouncing his name all along

July 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL’s best tight ends. He’s a Super Bowl champion and one of the sport’s more visible stars. Despite all this, it appears that the widely accepted pronunciation of his name is the wrong one.

Kelce’s name has been pronounced by everyone as “Kel-see” since the Chiefs tight end entered the NFL. On Wednesday, however, Kelce revealed quite the shock: the name is actually just pronounced “Kels.”

How unknown was this? It turns out this came as news even to teammates Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Fear not, though, as it doesn’t sound like you need to completely retrain yourself to say Kelce’s name properly. The tight end added on Twitter that he essentially considers the mispronunciation a nickname at this point.

This is almost as confusing as the Tyrod Taylor name situation. Still, based on what Kelce is saying, don’t expect anybody to change the way they say his name — nor does he really seem to care.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus