Travis Kelce says we’ve been mispronouncing his name all along

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL’s best tight ends. He’s a Super Bowl champion and one of the sport’s more visible stars. Despite all this, it appears that the widely accepted pronunciation of his name is the wrong one.

Kelce’s name has been pronounced by everyone as “Kel-see” since the Chiefs tight end entered the NFL. On Wednesday, however, Kelce revealed quite the shock: the name is actually just pronounced “Kels.”

Please tell me you are kidding @tkelce is my whole life a lie??? pic.twitter.com/FDeOEnuMm6 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 14, 2021

How unknown was this? It turns out this came as news even to teammates Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

You learn something new everyday @tkelce https://t.co/82nganHGsp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

so I've been saying his name wrong this entire time — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 14, 2021

Fear not, though, as it doesn’t sound like you need to completely retrain yourself to say Kelce’s name properly. The tight end added on Twitter that he essentially considers the mispronunciation a nickname at this point.

you’ve been sayin it right man, I go by both…. One’s my real name and one’s a nick name — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 14, 2021

This is almost as confusing as the Tyrod Taylor name situation. Still, based on what Kelce is saying, don’t expect anybody to change the way they say his name — nor does he really seem to care.