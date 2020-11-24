Travis Kelce gives Raiders high compliment

These aren’t the same old Raiders, and Travis Kelce knows that.

Kelce gave the Raiders a big compliment after Kansas City’s close 35-31 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday. Kelce said that this is the best Raiders team he’s played since he’s been in the league.

Kelce has been in the NFL since being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round in 2013. Prior to this season, the Chiefs were 12-2 against the Raiders since Kelce entered the league. This season, the Raiders beat the Chiefs in their first meeting. And it took a great Chiefs comeback to beat the Raiders in their second game. Andy Reid gave credit to the proper place after the victory.

Kelce’s comment seems accurate; his is the best the Raiders have looked in years. The 2016 Raiders went 12-4 but lost both games to KC and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Just being able to give the defending Super Bowl champs such a good run in both games, and winning one, shows the Raiders are a legit team this season. They’re 6-4 and a legitimate playoff contender.