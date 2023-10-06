Travis Kelce responds to ‘Mr. Pfizer’ swipe from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers coined a new nickname for Travis Kelce this week, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says he has no problem embracing it.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Rodgers casually referred to Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” while the quarterback was recapping the New York Jets’ loss to Kansas City (video here). Kelce recently partnered with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company, to help promote COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

On Friday, a reporter asked Kelce for his thoughts on Rodgers taking a swipe at him. Kelce said it did not bother him.

“I thought it was pretty good. With the stache right now, I look like a guy who would be named Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce said. “Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Kelce added that he is “fully comfortable” with Rodgers’ new nickname for him and that he stands by his decision to become a spokesperson for Pfizer.

Rodgers opted to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the way he handled the situation angered a lot of people. The four-time MVP has been more than happy to troll those people.

Between his Pfizer commercial and his relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce has suddenly become the most talked-about player in the NFL. He seems to be enjoying every second of it.