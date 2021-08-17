Look: Travis Kelce shaved his beard and looks so weird

Shaving off a signature piece of facial hair is a tricky thing. When you’ve had a mustache, goatee, beard, or something similar for a long time and then get rid of it, the results can be jarring to those who have seen you look a certain way for a while. That’s exactly what happened with Travis Kelce.

Kelce has been known for his trimmed beard, which produced a very fashionable look. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end switched it up. He went from the trimmed beard to a mustache to eventually clean shaven.

Scroll through the photos on the Chiefs’ Instagram post to see all three looks.

Here is a good before and after look at him.

Travis Kelce shaved his beard and lost all of his rhythm and soul pic.twitter.com/l5ZVG7eQ7O — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 16, 2021

That is jarring. If the Chiefs didn’t post that photo and you told me it was Kelce, I would have said you were lying. No way. It looks like a completely different person.

Kelce was so caught up in the fan reaction that he made a joke. He posted a photo of himself on Twitter but with a beard drawn on.

It feels like this has to be a joke. The “Killa Trav” nickname doesn’t even fit anymore. The only time a shaved beard look weirder was when this player did it last year.