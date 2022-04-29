Travon Walker was in car accident ahead of NFL Draft

Travon Walker had a bit of a scare ahead of the NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Walker was involved in a car accident ahead of the draft. Rapoport said Walker crashed into two parked cars. The reporter described the incident as “serious.”

A big-time scare before the Draft: #Georgia’s Travon Walker was in a serious car accident in Athens, GA before the draft, crashing into two parked cars, per me and @TomPelissero. He emerged without injuries somehow. No citations. But a scare for sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Walker downplayed the matter in comments to the media after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Walker described the collision as a “fender bender.” He said the incident occurred about two weeks ago.

#Jaguars DL Travon Walker says the car accident was “just a fender bender,” no one was hurt. Nothing more to it, really. Says it occurred about two weeks ago. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2022

There is quite a difference between the two descriptions of the incident. Rapoport described the incident as “serious” while Walker indicated it was nothing close to that.

Sometimes you have to watch out for those parked cars. They can really appear out of nowhere sometimes.

Walker played three seasons at Georgia. He had 33 tackles and 6 sacks in 13 games for the national champions last season. Now he is headed to the Jags.