Travon Walker was in car accident ahead of NFL Draft

April 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Travon Walker had a bit of a scare ahead of the NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Walker was involved in a car accident ahead of the draft. Rapoport said Walker crashed into two parked cars. The reporter described the incident as “serious.”

Walker downplayed the matter in comments to the media after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Walker described the collision as a “fender bender.” He said the incident occurred about two weeks ago.

There is quite a difference between the two descriptions of the incident. Rapoport described the incident as “serious” while Walker indicated it was nothing close to that.

Sometimes you have to watch out for those parked cars. They can really appear out of nowhere sometimes.

Walker played three seasons at Georgia. He had 33 tackles and 6 sacks in 13 games for the national champions last season. Now he is headed to the Jags.

