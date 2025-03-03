Ja’Marr Chase reacts via social media to Tee Higgins news

The Cincinnati Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second consecutive year, and Ja’Marr Chase seems a bit confused by the situation.
Both Higgins and Chase are seeking long-term extensions from the Bengals. Chase has one year remaining on his rookie deal, while Higgins was set to become a free agent. The latter is no longer eligible for free agency after Cincinnati used the franchise tag on him again, which is worth just over $26 million for 2025.
Shortly after the news about Higgins surfaced on Monday, Chase shared his reaction via Instagram. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout posted a photo of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looking very puzzled and suspicious. Chase also wrote “What?” and tagged Higgins.
Bengals executive Duke Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that Cincinnati is working hard to get long-term deals done with both Higgins and Chase. Higgins appeared to call Tobin a liar with a cryptic post on social media.
Chase is coming off a monster season in which he had 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the NFL in all three categories. He sent a pretty clear message to the Bengals about his contract after the season.
There is little question Chase will want to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and deservedly so. That would cost Cincinnati about $35 million per year. The big question all along has been whether they can afford to keep both Chase and Higgins, who would also command a massive deal if he were to become a free agent.
For now, the Bengals will likely continue to work toward long-term deals with both players. That does not mean those talks will be successful.