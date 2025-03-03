Ja’Marr Chase reacts via social media to Tee Higgins news

The Cincinnati Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second consecutive year, and Ja’Marr Chase seems a bit confused by the situation.

Both Higgins and Chase are seeking long-term extensions from the Bengals. Chase has one year remaining on his rookie deal, while Higgins was set to become a free agent. The latter is no longer eligible for free agency after Cincinnati used the franchise tag on him again, which is worth just over $26 million for 2025.

Shortly after the news about Higgins surfaced on Monday, Chase shared his reaction via Instagram. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout posted a photo of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looking very puzzled and suspicious. Chase also wrote “What?” and tagged Higgins.

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Marr Chase on Instagram, reacting to the Tee Higgins tag news: pic.twitter.com/CZYM9bdvps — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) March 3, 2025

Bengals executive Duke Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that Cincinnati is working hard to get long-term deals done with both Higgins and Chase. Higgins appeared to call Tobin a liar with a cryptic post on social media.

Chase is coming off a monster season in which he had 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the NFL in all three categories. He sent a pretty clear message to the Bengals about his contract after the season.

There is little question Chase will want to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and deservedly so. That would cost Cincinnati about $35 million per year. The big question all along has been whether they can afford to keep both Chase and Higgins, who would also command a massive deal if he were to become a free agent.

For now, the Bengals will likely continue to work toward long-term deals with both players. That does not mean those talks will be successful.