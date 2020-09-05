Tre’Davious White gets four-year contract extension from Bills

Tre’Davious White is getting paid.

White is signing a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The deal is for $70 million with $55 million guaranteed.

White considered opting out of the 2020 NFL season but eventually decided in early August to play.

The 25-year-old was a first-round pick in 2017 and entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team exercised his fifth-year option in April for $10.2 million and has now extended him.

The LSU product had 58 tackles, a sack, and six interceptions last season. In 2019, he was a first-team All-Pro.

White has 12 career interceptions in three NFL seasons. He was known for his conflict with Rob Gronkowski as a rookie.