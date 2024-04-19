 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 19, 2024

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke appears to fart in viral press conference video

April 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Trent Baalke at a press conference

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke may or may not have interrupted his own press conference with a fart.

Baalke spoke with the media on Thursday about the final preparations the Jaguars are making ahead of the NFL Draft. In the middle of one of his sentences, Baalke briefly paused and said “excuse me” after a noise could be heard that sounded an awful lot like he was hiding a duck under his chair.

You can watch the video and be the judge:

The only other plausible explanation would be that Baalke felt a burp coming on and fought it back, which caused his stomach to rumble. It is almost hard to believe that he just casually let one go like that, though it certainly seems like that is exactly what we heard.

Regardless of what happened, we know the recent fart excuse that Dan Orlovsky used is not going to work for Baalke.

Article Tags

Trent Baalke
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus