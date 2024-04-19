Jaguars GM Trent Baalke appears to fart in viral press conference video

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke may or may not have interrupted his own press conference with a fart.

Baalke spoke with the media on Thursday about the final preparations the Jaguars are making ahead of the NFL Draft. In the middle of one of his sentences, Baalke briefly paused and said “excuse me” after a noise could be heard that sounded an awful lot like he was hiding a duck under his chair.

You can watch the video and be the judge:

#Jaguars GM Trent Baalke really ripped a fart, half way into his answer 🏃‍♂️💨🤣 I can’t wait to reach this level of IDGAF… #NFL pic.twitter.com/G8MZ1c0aDm — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) April 18, 2024

The only other plausible explanation would be that Baalke felt a burp coming on and fought it back, which caused his stomach to rumble. It is almost hard to believe that he just casually let one go like that, though it certainly seems like that is exactly what we heard.

Regardless of what happened, we know the recent fart excuse that Dan Orlovsky used is not going to work for Baalke.