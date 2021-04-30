Trevor Lawrence has already broken one NFL record

Trevor Lawrence has been an NFL player for less than 24 hours, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is already breaking records.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Lawrence broke the record for merchandise sales by a draft pick on the first night of the NFL Draft. Fanatics, which is a licensed merchandise and apparel partner for the NFL and Jaguars, says Lawrence doubled the sales of the previous record holder. The previous record didn’t last very long, as it was set by Joe Burrow after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him a year ago.

The sales numbers include merchandise, memorabilia and pre-sale orders for Lawrence jerseys. Justin Fields, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears, ranked second behind Lawrence.

While Lawrence’s record speaks to his potential, it also says plenty about the current strength of the NFL brand. It’s no coincidence that the last two No. 1 overall picks have set the record for merchandise sales on draft night. The fact that they are quarterbacks helps, but the records prove the NFL has never been more popular than it is right now.

Jaguars fans are desperate for a winning team, and they’re hoping Lawrence can give them one. They have already shown Lawrence how excited they are about him in another way, and the former Clemson star returned the favor in awesome fashion.