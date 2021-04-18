Trevor Lawrence pays back Jaguars fans for wedding donations

Trevor Lawrence is trying to pay back Jacksonville Jaguars fans after they donated numerous wedding gifts to him and his wife Marissa Mowry.

Jaguars fans tracked down Lawrence’s wedding registry and paid for a number of of quarterback’s gifts. In response, Lawrence said he would be paying them back by donating $20,000 to various charities in Jacksonville.

Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 18, 2021

Lawrence isn’t even part of the community yet, but he’s almost certain to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He’s clearly already endearing himself to the team’s fans before he’s even been selected.

Lawrence and Mowry have been together for about five years, and were married last weekend in South Carolina.