Trevor Lawrence compares playing under Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer

Trevor Lawrence is a member of a very unique club: he’s been coached by both Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer, two of the most successful college coaches of the last decade.

Lawrence was drafted by Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars after playing for Swinney at Clemson. In a Q&A with Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun, Lawrence was asked about the big differences between Meyer and Swinney.

“I think their personalities are different,” Lawrence said. “Coach Swinney is a bit more goofy and loose, I guess. The structure in the way they do things is very similar though. Like I said, communication and the culture they want to establish is the same thing. They make it super clear, so there’s no excuse for someone to not know what the goal is here. Coach Swinney did that at Clemson and Coach Meyer does that in Jacksonville. I think any great leader needs to do that.”

It’s not exactly a shock that the two coaches have some similar methods. Both made their names in college, and Swinney is still there. Meyer is testing his methods at the NFL level. However, both built standout programs in college that have been able to at least compete with Nick Saban’s juggernaut at Alabama.

Some of Meyer’s calls are already being scrutinized at the NFL level. It remains to be seen if the experiment will work, but right now, Lawrence is totally on board.