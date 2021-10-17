Watch: Trevor Lawrence made bold claim about Dolphins on sideline

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with zero wins in five games, but it would appear that Trevor Lawrence’s confidence remains intact.

The Jaguars moved the ball with relative ease on their first offensive drive in London. They probably would have scored a touchdown had it not been for a brutal dropped pass on 3rd down at the Miami 22-yard line. After they settled for a field goal, Lawrence was shown on the sideline telling teammates and coaches “they can’t stop us.”

Here’s the video:

Trevor Lawrence: “They can’t stop us”

Jaguars: 3 and out pic.twitter.com/mUWmR3DGdh — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) October 17, 2021

Not surprisingly, Lawrence was proven wrong almost immediately. The Jaguars went three-and-out on their next two offensive possessions.

It’s good to see the optimism from Lawrence, but Jags fans aren’t going to care until their team gets into the win column. If defenses truly couldn’t stop Jacksonville, perhaps the insane goal Urban Meyer set for the offense wouldn’t be quite as laughable.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gestures after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports