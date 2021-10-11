Urban Meyer has ridiculous goal for Jaguars offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-5, but you wouldn’t know it based on the goals Urban Meyer is setting for his offense.

On Monday, Meyer floated a statistical target for his offense — he wants to see them reach 250 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in the same game.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he likes the team's offensive identity right now. Adds that he wants "250/250," meaning 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing. (Checks schedule for Rutgers) — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 11, 2021

To say that’s ambitious is an understatement. Even the best offenses struggle to do what Meyer wants here. The 2019 Baltimore Ravens, who set the 16-game single-season team rushing record, only achieved the feat once that season. Meyer’s team hasn’t come all that close, as the 198 team rushing yards they posted Sunday was easily their best mark of the season.

This is one of those instances where it almost seems that Meyer still thinks he’s coaching Ohio State, not a winless NFL team. It’s unlikely to help his apparently sagging reputation among his players, not to mention with fans and the rest of the league.