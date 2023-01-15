Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a comeback for the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, and Trevor Lawrence celebrated with the perfect meme.

Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory after they trailed 27-0 late in the second quarter. Most people thought the game was over when Lawrence threw his fourth pick with less than 7 minutes remaining in the first half and Jacksonville losing 24-0.

The Jags instead kept their composure and scored a touchdown near the end of the first half to make it 27-7. They outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half. After the game, Lawrence shared a hilarious meme on Twitter.

That sums the game up perfectly. For those who are unfamiliar with the meme, it stems from a 2014 interview in which an enthusiastic high school football player discussed his team’s comeback win. You can see the clip below:

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made the right halftime adjustments and some masterful moves in the second half to help his team orchestrate the comeback.

Lawrence finished 28/47 for 288 yards, 4 touchdowns and the 4 interceptions. He went from what could have been one of the worst postseason debuts of all time to one of the most thrilling playoff wins in NFL history.