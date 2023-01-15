Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a comeback for the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, and Trevor Lawrence celebrated with the perfect meme.
Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory after they trailed 27-0 late in the second quarter. Most people thought the game was over when Lawrence threw his fourth pick with less than 7 minutes remaining in the first half and Jacksonville losing 24-0.
The Jags instead kept their composure and scored a touchdown near the end of the first half to make it 27-7. They outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half. After the game, Lawrence shared a hilarious meme on Twitter.
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 15, 2023
That sums the game up perfectly. For those who are unfamiliar with the meme, it stems from a 2014 interview in which an enthusiastic high school football player discussed his team’s comeback win. You can see the clip below:
Classic pic.twitter.com/z0jQTKnTQu
— Reggie Bethel (@LilReggieB025) January 15, 2023
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made the right halftime adjustments and some masterful moves in the second half to help his team orchestrate the comeback.
Lawrence finished 28/47 for 288 yards, 4 touchdowns and the 4 interceptions. He went from what could have been one of the worst postseason debuts of all time to one of the most thrilling playoff wins in NFL history.