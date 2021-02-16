This is how Trevor Lawrence impressed scouts after his Pro Day workout

By all accounts, Trevor Lawrence was very impressive at his Pro Day on Friday, showing off a wide array of quarterback skills in front of NFL scouts. But it turns out it wasn’t just what he did on the field that impressed evaluators.

Lawrence made an impression even at the end of the workout, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. When those who attended were leaving, Lawrence fist-bumped every NFL evaluator he saw, and even thanked them for coming. The scouts “took note of” this, according to Breer.

A Clemson staffer indicated that he wasn’t surprised by that, telling Breer that Lawrence “just gets it.”

Obviously, NFL scouts are looking for more than this. That said, the combination of talent and temperament is a rare thing, and it’s what all teams covet in quarterbacks. Lawrence was already great on the field Friday, and it seems he left a great impression off it, too. It’s easy to see why he’s almost certain to go first overall in the NFL Draft.