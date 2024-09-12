Jaguars temporarily rename their home stadium after Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will, at least temporarily, be playing his home games in a stadium that bears his name.

As part of a promotion involving the team’s naming rights deal with EverBank, the Jaguars are temporarily changing the name of their stadium from EverBank Stadium to TrEverBank Stadium. Lawrence signed his own endorsement deal with EverBank earlier this year, which helped lead to the promotion.

The Jaguars are serious about the promotion. Workers are being brought in this weekend to install temporary signage signifying the change.

“I don’t like having too much of the spotlight with stuff like that, but I think it was clever,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “They have the naming rights for the stadium, so it’s a good play on words, and I was fine with it.”

The 2024 season feels like a big one for Lawrence, who is armed with a big new contract and expectations of success. The team lost its season opener 20-17 to Miami, with Lawrence going a meager 12/21 for 162 yards and a touchdown.