Trevor Lawrence has brutal quote about Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not hold back in his assessment of his team after they fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Jaguars lost 18-13 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, falling to 0-2 on the year. They have scored only 30 points in two games, and things are not going to get easier with trips to Buffalo and Houston next up on the schedule.

In light of the offensive struggles, Lawrence did not mince words when he assessed where the team is currently at.

Trevor Lawrence: “We suck right now.” — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) September 15, 2024

“We suck right now,” Lawrence said of the Jaguars.

Lawrence is not exactly wrong. Jacksonville tallied 323 yards in Sunday’s game, but they only turned one of their four red zone trips into a touchdown. Lawrence himself only went 14/30 for 220 yards while being sacked four times.

The Jaguars did deal with an unexpected injury Sunday, but the offense appears to be poor. That does not bode well at all for the remainder of the season.