Trevor Lawrence in danger of missing game against Saints?

Trevor Lawrence has said he is confident he will play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, but it sounds like there is at least a chance the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will sit out.

Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain that he suffered during last week’s 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence is planning to test the knee out before kickoff on Thursday and is viewed as a game-time decision.

Jaguars will work out quarterback Trevor Lawrence before tonight’s game to determine whether or not he can play versus the Saints with his knee sprain, per source. “It could easily be a game time decision,” source added. If Lawrence cannot play, C.J. Beathard would start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

CJ Beathard will get the start if the Jaguars decide to play it safe with their franchise quarterback. Jacksonville signed Nathan Rourke to the 53-man roster as insurance in case Lawrence is unable to go.

Lawrence injured his knee late in the fourth quarter against Indianapolis. He limped to the sideline after having his leg twisted on a tackle. You can see the play below:

Trevor Lawrence is questionable to return with a knee injury after this play. Hopefully he’s okay pic.twitter.com/YKOI1Z1u39 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 15, 2023

Obviously, the priority for the 4-2 Jaguars is making sure Lawrence is healthy over the long term.

Lawrence has completed 67.1% of his passes this season for 1,439 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.