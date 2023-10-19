 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence in danger of missing game against Saints?

October 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Trevor Lawrence holds the ball

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence has said he is confident he will play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, but it sounds like there is at least a chance the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will sit out.

Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain that he suffered during last week’s 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence is planning to test the knee out before kickoff on Thursday and is viewed as a game-time decision.

CJ Beathard will get the start if the Jaguars decide to play it safe with their franchise quarterback. Jacksonville signed Nathan Rourke to the 53-man roster as insurance in case Lawrence is unable to go.

Lawrence injured his knee late in the fourth quarter against Indianapolis. He limped to the sideline after having his leg twisted on a tackle. You can see the play below:

Obviously, the priority for the 4-2 Jaguars is making sure Lawrence is healthy over the long term.

Lawrence has completed 67.1% of his passes this season for 1,439 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

