Trevor Lawrence suffers apparent ankle injury against Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Lawrence had his right lower leg area inadvertently stepped on by a teammate just after he threw a pass late in the first half. He initially looked like he would be able to stand up, but the training staff came out after he remained down. You can see a video of the play below:

Trevor Lawrence stepped on by his own lineman pic.twitter.com/jl0q3BEe4K — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 7, 2021

Lawrence was helped off the field and taken straight to the locker room. He was replaced by CJ Beathard.

The Jaguars and Bills were tied 6-6 at the time Lawrence left the game. He had played well to that point, completing 11 of 15 passes for 80 yards.