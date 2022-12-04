Trevor Lawrence suffers nasty-looking leg injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after he suffered an injury that looked extremely painful.

Lawrence was sacked by Lions linebacker James Houston on the final play of the first half. He twisted his body while trying to avoid the hit, which caused his leg to get stuck awkwardly underneath him. The former first overall pick remained on the turf and appeared to be in significant pain.

Lawrence’s left leg appeared to turn completely around. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which was a positive sign.

Jaguars backup CJ Beathard was seen warming up on the sideline at the start of the second half. Lawrence remained in the locker room.

Lawrence went 9/19 for 124 yards prior to the injury. Jacksonville trailed 23-6 at the half.

UPDATED: Lawrence avoided a major injury and returned in the second half.