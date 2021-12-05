 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, December 5, 2021

Watch: Trevor Lawrence appeared to twist Jalen Ramsey’s ankle

December 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Trevor Lawrence tackles Jalen Ramsey

Trevor Lawrence had to make a tackle early in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he may have gotten a bit carried away while doing so.

Jaguars running back James Robinson fumbled early in the first quarter. Jalen Ramsey scooped the ball up and began running the other way, but Lawrence was able to stop him. While tackling Ramsey, Lawrence appeared to gator roll and twist Ramsey’s ankle. You can see the play below:

Another angle shows Ramsey slamming Lawrence’s head toward the ground, but he was obviously reacting to the way Lawrence tackled him.

It’s unclear if Lawrence actually twisted Ramsey’s ankle, but he definitely appeared to give an extra roll after bringing the Pro Bowl cornerback to the ground. We all know what happened the last time a rookie quarterback grabbed someone by the ankle. Don’t be surprised if Lawrence has to answer some questions about the tackle.

