Watch: Trevor Lawrence appeared to twist Jalen Ramsey’s ankle

Trevor Lawrence had to make a tackle early in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he may have gotten a bit carried away while doing so.

Jaguars running back James Robinson fumbled early in the first quarter. Jalen Ramsey scooped the ball up and began running the other way, but Lawrence was able to stop him. While tackling Ramsey, Lawrence appeared to gator roll and twist Ramsey’s ankle. You can see the play below:

Trevor Lawrence rolls with Jalen Ramsey’s ankle after tackling him. You can see the roll comes after the tackle is made. pic.twitter.com/fdAd5XNNZO — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 – 𝕃𝔸 ℝ𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@TL_LARams) December 5, 2021

Another angle shows Ramsey slamming Lawrence’s head toward the ground, but he was obviously reacting to the way Lawrence tackled him.

NFL needs to slap a big fine for this. Maybe a suspension. No room for this. pic.twitter.com/5lDEISybTu — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 5, 2021

It’s unclear if Lawrence actually twisted Ramsey’s ankle, but he definitely appeared to give an extra roll after bringing the Pro Bowl cornerback to the ground. We all know what happened the last time a rookie quarterback grabbed someone by the ankle. Don’t be surprised if Lawrence has to answer some questions about the tackle.