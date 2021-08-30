Trey Lance to miss time due to ‘chip’ in finger

San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance was not expected to win the starting quarterback job, and now a minor injury may limit his playing time early in the season.

According to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance will miss about a week due to a small “chip” in his finger. The injury does not appear serious, however.

49ers’ QB Trey Lance has a small "chip" in his finger and is expected to miss about a week, per HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo is pretty much guaranteed to be the team’s starting quarterback, and he knows it, too. Despite that, the 49ers have suggested they’ll use both him and Lance in certain packages. Lance’s added mobility seems likely to provide another dimension to the team’s offense.

It’s not clear if Lance will be able to play at all in Week 1, and it likely depends on how the finger responds this week.