Jimmy Garoppolo has telling response to question about 49ers QB situation

In spite of all the persistent speculation about Trey Lance potentially taking his job, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seems very much at ease with the situation.

In light of coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments about having a pretty good idea of who the team’s starter would be in Week 1, Garoppolo was asked Wednesday if he had any idea. Garoppolo’s response was simple, but it said everything one would need to know.

“Hell yeah, I have a pretty good idea,” Garoppolo said with a telling grin.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo says he has a pretty good idea who will be the starting quarterback week 1 pic.twitter.com/rGZOqZX5pZ — Alex Tran (@nineralex) August 25, 2021

While there’s been the occasional comment about Lance gaining ground on Garoppolo, the Niners have been very consistent in saying that the starting job remains Garoppolo’s. Even though Lance has impressed, it certainly doesn’t seem that Shanahan is about to change his mind on that.

Garoppolo does have work to do to re-establish himself as a high-end NFL quarterback. Injuries limited him to just six games in 2020, and he threw an underwhelming seven touchdowns to go with five interceptions.