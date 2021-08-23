Video: Trey Lance throws absolute laser for preseason touchdown

Trey Lance continues to show off the tantalizing potential that has San Francisco 49ers fans very excited about his future.

Lance got off to a slow start in Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but grew more comfortable as the game went on. In the third quarter, the rookie quarterback looked off the safety and threw an absolute laser across the middle to wide receiver Travis Benjamin. It was Lance’s second touchdown pass of the game.

Much has been made of Lance’s mobility and ability to make plays with his legs, but don’t sleep on the arm. The power and accuracy behind the pass are outstanding here, showing that the third overall pick has the complete package if he can keep developing.

It’s not the first time Lance has shown off the arm this preseason. Jimmy Garoppolo remains the team’s starter, but the more plays like this Lance makes in preseason, the more eagerness there will be to see him take over the starting job.