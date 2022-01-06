Trey Lance received hilarious warning about celebrating with George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is worried about his rookie quarterback getting injured, though not in the typical way.

Shanahan dropped a hilarious quote about a warning he issued to quarterback Trey Lance. Shanahan said he wanted Lance to be wary of celebrating with tight end George Kittle, who can sometimes get a bit carried away.

Shanahan said he would rather Trey Lance avoid George Kittle when they're celebrating because Kittle can't control himself in those moments. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 5, 2022

Shanahan is being a bit tongue-in-cheek here, no doubt. Still, it’s a funny thought to imagine Lance having to be warned about celebrating with his star tight end. Maybe it’s a bit warranted considering where Kittle is mentally during games.

Kittle was only targeted twice during San Francisco’s Week 17 win over the Houston Texans. Perhaps Lance took the warning to heart a bit too strongly.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) smiles after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports