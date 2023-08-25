Report: 49ers set asking price in Trey Lance trade talks

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to move on from Trey Lance, and they are apparently prepared to sell at a discount.

In an appearance on “Get Up,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that the Niners are not asking much in exchange for Lance, and want to find a place where he can succeed.

“I think what happens is the 49ers look to see if they can find a home for him. And they’re not looking for very much,” Schefter said, via David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. “They honestly, truly would like to put him in a situation where he can shine, where he can excel, because they do believe that he’s made improvements.”

Obviously, the 49ers will not be getting anything close to the three first-round picks they gave up to draft Lance in the first place. It sounds like he would be very cheap to acquire, though there would still be one complication that would have to be squared away.

Lance’s future was thrown into doubt after the 49ers went a different direction with the backup quarterback role. The former No. 3 overall pick wound up making just four career starts for San Francisco over two seasons.