Troy Aikman announces official launch of new business venture

Troy Aikman called his last NFL game of the 2021 season with the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the Hall of Famer is just getting started with his new business.

Aikman revealed earlier this month that he has been working on his own light beer company for two years. The lager, which is called “EIGHT,” will be served at select locations in Texas beginning on Tuesday.

It's official! Starting tomorrow, @drinkeightbeer will be pouring across the great state of Texas 🍻 Check out https://t.co/aUuqI3wVAK to find a location near you. #NoShortcutsNoExcuses pic.twitter.com/URvVfi201w — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) January 31, 2022

The beer is marketed as “a light beer brewed for those who never settle.” It will be available in stores at some point during the spring.

Aikman’s popularity in Texas is obviously still extremely high and always will be. He won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys after they drafted him with the first overall pick in 1989.

If you remember the surprising secret Aikman’s partner Joe Buck shared a year ago, you know that Troy likes to enjoy the occasional cocktail. Now he can drink his own beer and share it with others.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports