Troy Aikman finally comments on the famous Jay-Z meme

Troy Aikman has seen the Jay-Z meme just like the rest of us.

Aikman was serving as an analyst alongside Joe Buck for the “Monday Night Football” game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

During the second quarter, ESPN showed some of the celebrities who were in attendance. The first one they showed was rapper-turned-businessman Jay-Z.

Aikman used the opportunity to talk about the famous meme showing him looking like Jay-Z.

Jay-Z and LeBron taking in some football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/w07NB13r9I — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

“There’s a meme that’s going around. People think that’s my doppleganger,” Aikman said with a laugh. “Me and Jay-Z. How about that?”

Yep, Aikman and Jay-Z are definitely long-lost brothers.

Troy Aikman acknowledged the Jay Z meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tf7W2rNsuM — Jase (@itsmejase_) October 17, 2023

Aikman also commented on the meme in 2021. He said that the photo of him used for the meme doesn’t look like him, but it does look like Jay-Z.

We got to the bottom of what the world wants to know! Does @TroyAikman think he looks like Jay Z (@S_C_) ? 😂 Troy Aikman with the PERFECT answer to the hilarious memes that he looks like #JayZ! Hey, Jay Z, do you have a comment? What a ridiculous moment on #OneGlassWithGlazer. pic.twitter.com/5XIhivFN98 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 22, 2021

“That picture that is up does not look like me, but it does look like Jay-Z,” Aikman said at the time. “It’s pretty fun though.”

The best part is that Aikman has a sense of humor about the situation. It’s always good when someone isn’t afraid to laugh at themselves.