Troy Aikman shares his take on Cowboys’ QB situation

Troy Aikman had an interesting take on the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback situation ahead of Sunday night’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aikman appeared on Dallas’ 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday and suggested that the Cowboys might have to think about sticking with Cooper Rush if he is able to defeat the Eagles. Aikman reiterated that Dak Prescott is the franchise quarterback, but that the team should not risk a change if they are winning.

Troy Aikman on @dfwticket: “If the (Cowboys win Sunday), you start asking the question, ‘Do we put Dak back in?’ Considering what they’ve been able to do and how they’ve been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer.” pic.twitter.com/sSk5yBe6Om — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2022

“If they’re winning and they win a big road game against Philadelphia, I could see where there is some pause and you say, ‘Well, how exactly do we handle this?’ And I don’t know,” Aikman said. “In no way, I can see it now, the headlines, that’s not what I’m saying at all. Dak is the quarterback of this franchise. I love the guy. And they’re better with Dak at quarterback, but the team is playing good football right now.”

Jerry Jones initially seemed eager to spark a quarterback competition, but has taken a more measured tone recently. Rush has played well enough to win, but he certainly has not flashed game-changing ability. Perhaps that continues against the Eagles, and if so, it may be that the Cowboys should be grateful for the contribution while turning back to Prescott as soon as possible.

One thing that is clear: Prescott is ready to get back to playing. He would absolutely hate it if he had to sit out while healthy.