Dak Prescott sends clear message about health after practice

October 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are taking things slowly with quarterback Dak Prescott and his health. Prescott, perhaps understandably, is not entirely on board with that plan.

Prescott got some work throwing during Wednesday’s practice, and looked sharp doing so. Afterward, the quarterback spoke to the media and sent a rather defiant message about his health and ability to throw the ball.

For what it’s worth, Prescott’s receivers seemed to back him up. CeeDee Lamb said the quarterback had “power” back in his throws.

Prescott underwent thumb surgery after his Week 1 injury and has not been medically cleared to play. The Cowboys have indicated they are going to take things slowly with their quarterback, especially since backup Cooper Rush has gone 4-0 in his absence.

Prescott certainly seems to think he is ready to do more and is not hiding his frustration. Those emotions are understandable, but this appears to be the medical staff’s call and not the team’s.

