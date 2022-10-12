Dak Prescott sends clear message about health after practice

The Dallas Cowboys are taking things slowly with quarterback Dak Prescott and his health. Prescott, perhaps understandably, is not entirely on board with that plan.

Prescott got some work throwing during Wednesday’s practice, and looked sharp doing so. Afterward, the quarterback spoke to the media and sent a rather defiant message about his health and ability to throw the ball.

Dak Prescott was asked how throwing went today: "Solid. Ask the receivers." Told they said he had some pop on his throws; "I always got some pop on my balls. I'm not going to throw if I ain't got pop on my balls." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 12, 2022

For what it’s worth, Prescott’s receivers seemed to back him up. CeeDee Lamb said the quarterback had “power” back in his throws.

Dak Prescott assured reporters he has velocity on his throws and told us to ask his receivers to confirm. So I asked #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: “Physically, he’s got his power back. You feel it in every throw.’’ After another DNP, Prescott said he expects to do more tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2DnyscF9H5 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 12, 2022

Prescott underwent thumb surgery after his Week 1 injury and has not been medically cleared to play. The Cowboys have indicated they are going to take things slowly with their quarterback, especially since backup Cooper Rush has gone 4-0 in his absence.

Prescott certainly seems to think he is ready to do more and is not hiding his frustration. Those emotions are understandable, but this appears to be the medical staff’s call and not the team’s.