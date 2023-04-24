Troy Aikman shares 1 thing that sets Dak Prescott apart from other Cowboys QBs

Troy Aikman has long been a fan of Dak Prescott, and one of the reasons for that is the Dallas Cowboys legend sees something in Prescott that he did not see in the other quarterbacks who have taken snaps for the team since Aikman retired more than two decades ago.

Aikman spoke with reporters over the weekend at the “Light It Up” gala, which is an event that raises money to help fight children’s cancer. He and Prescott were honorary co-chairs, and Tony Romo also took part. When discussing Prescott’s ability to lead the Cowboys, Aikman made some comments that could be viewed as a slight toward Romo.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl. He’s taken that head on,” Aikman said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys quarterback.”

Aikman said the thing he is most proud of from his Hall of Fame career is that his Cowboys won three Super Bowls, which became “the bar” for the franchise. Moore noted that Aikman did not intend to criticize Romo but rather emphasize how impressed he is with Prescott’s accountability.

“I really think he just wants to win. He knows if you do that, it really doesn’t matter what the rest looks like,” Aikman added. “The quarterback will get a lot of credit for that. I hope he’s able to do it. I really do.”

Like Romo, Prescott has not had much postseason success in Dallas. Neither quarterback has led the team past the divisional round. Aikman clearly thinks Prescott, who is only 29, is capable of doing what Romo could not.

Aikman issued a warning to the Cowboys two years ago when Prescott was seeking a new contract. His opinion on Prescott has not changed since.