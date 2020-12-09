Troy Aikman at a loss for how Cowboys fix things

Troy Aikman seems to be at a loss for what the Dallas Cowboys need to do moving forward.

The Cowboys lost 34-17 on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Ravens to drop to 3-9 this season. They are now two games behind the NFC East leaders.

Towards the end of the defeat, Aikman, a former Cowboys star quarterback and now a commentator for FOX, tried to talk about Dallas’ future.

Troy Aikman on the Dallas Cowboys: "I mean, I don't know… I just don't know where this organization… where they go. There are just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason." pic.twitter.com/cC5GX9nMAe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2020

“I just don’t know where this organization … where they go. There are just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason,” Aikman said.

First things first: having Dak Prescott back will help. But that won’t fix everything, as the team still had a losing record before he got hurt. Making a change with the defensive coaching would probably help since that’s been a huge weakness. They need some more versatile linebacker play as well, and some pass rushing help.

If you want to fix the team, the defense is the place to start. That’s where you go, Troy.

What’s amazing is almost exactly a year ago, Aikman was in the same place talking about where things were going wrong for the Cowboys.