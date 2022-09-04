Troy Aikman has flattering comparison for Mac Jones

There have been some concerns surrounding Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ offense heading into the season, but one Hall of Fame quarterback seems confident that they will eventually straighten things out.

Troy Aikman, who is entering his first season as the color analyst for “Monday Night Football,” spoke with ESPN’s Mike Reiss about Jones. The three-time Super Bowl champion said he is not surprised by the reports that New England’s offense is struggling in the post-Josh McDaniels era. However, Aikman said he has gotten a chance to spend time with Jones and had a flattering — if not popular — comparison for the former Alabama star.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do. I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL,” Aikman said. “He’s a lot like Tom [Brady] that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England.”

Aikman also spoke about how difficult it is to find a good offensive coordinator. A lot of people have questioned Bill Belichick’s approach now that McDaniels is gone. Matt Patricia, who made a name for himself as a defensive coordinator under Belichick, is expected to call plays. Former New York Giants head coach and Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge has also been involved.

“I had a chance to play for a couple of the best who have done it [Ernie Zampese, Norv Turner]. Man, when you get that playcaller, and they’re in sync with the quarterback, it’s like being in step with a dance partner It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Aikman added. “So I do think they’re going to miss Josh. Maybe they already do. But if anyone can overcome that, obviously it’s Bill. He’s the best to have ever done it.”

Early in the offseason, the consensus seemed to be that Jones was working harder than ever and asserting himself heading into Year 2. He has probably done all that, but some of the recent reports about the Patriots offense have been troubling, to say the least.

Jones will turn 24 on Monday, It is unlikely that anything that happens in 2022 will define his career, but he has plenty of challenges ahead. Aikman seems to think he can overcome them.