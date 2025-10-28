Troy Aikman suggests Patrick Mahomes gets favorable calls

Some NFL fans have long argued that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets special treatment from officials. Troy Aikman seems to at least partly agree with them.

Aikman made a comment during the Chiefs’ 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders that suggested that Mahomes gets the benefit of the doubt on certain calls. The comment came in the fourth quarter, when Washington’s Jer’Zhan Newton was called for unnecessary roughness after throwing Mahomes to the ground when the quarterback had been wrapped up for a sack already.

“It wasn’t a lot, but with that said, when it comes to quarterbacks, especially this one, they’re gonna protect them,” Aikman said.

"When it comes to quarterbacks, especially this one, they’re gonna protect them" – Troy Aikman on Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/l2dGYJSEku — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2025

Whether he meant to or not, the implication is that officials have some added incentive to make sure Mahomes does not get hurt. Mentioning it after a pretty clear penalty is not the best way to make the case, but there is no question that Aikman’s word choice garnered some attention.

There are certainly cases where Mahomes was benefited from some very soft roughing the passer calls. He also attracted some criticism during last year’s playoffs for a rather blatant flop to try and draw a penalty.

It is no secret that the NFL wants to protect quarterbacks. Whether they have added incentive to protect Mahomes likely depends on whether you genuinely think the league favors the Chiefs.