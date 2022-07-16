Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia

It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022.

Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia.

The younger Bowles announced his verbal commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday. He became the third blue-chip linebacker prospect in the class of 2023 to commit to Georgia, along with Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen.

Troy Bowles is ranked by 247 Sports’ composite ratings as the No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class and the No. 44 overall prospect. He chose Georgia over Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The rising senior has recorded 271 tackles in just over 40 games for Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla. Troy Bowles told 247 Sports that the program’s ability to develop players, the opportunity to play, and the chance to live in a great college town stood out the most when making his decision to choose Georgia.

Todd Bowles coached the New York Jets during his first stint as a head coach, but was fired in 2018 after the team went 24-40 in four seasons. Bowles seems to be confident that his second opportunity will be a success. Having a more talented roster with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Tom Brady certainly does not hurt his chances.

