Tua Tagovailoa reveals Dan Marino’s consistent presence at QB meetings

Tua Tagovailoa has a pretty valuable resource in the Miami Dolphins quarterback room in the form of a Hall of Famer.

Tagovailoa revealed Monday that legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino is a regular presence in the team’s quarterback meetings. Tagovailoa added that Marino even gives his opinion and offers input regularly.

Tua Tagovailoa says Dan Marino routinely sits in on Dolphins quarterback meetings and gives his opinion. “Dan will have some input,” Tua said. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 25, 2021

Marino has been a special adviser for the Dolphins since 2014, but we haven’t really heard about him taking such a hands-on role before. It makes sense, though. The Dolphins haven’t had a lot of young quarterbacks during that time, with Ryan Tannehill the starter for the biggest portion of that period. Tagovailoa, entering his second NFL season, would definitely want to use Marino as a resource as much as possible.

Tagovailoa has talked about some of the discomfort he felt as a rookie. Marino can probably help him with that, too.