Tua Tagovailoa offers telling comment about this year’s Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is off to an incredible start for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, and his mindset certainly reflects that.

The Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday that he is having his most fun playing football since his time at Alabama, where he won a national title.

Tua says that this is the most fun he’s had playing football since Alabama 👇 🎥 Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/dFhaDIcLTJ — Jacob Meshel (@JacobMeshel) September 27, 2023

“Probably in college,” Tagovailoa said when asked when he’d last had this much fun playing football. “It’s hard in the league to do good things, because guys on the other side are really good as well. They study and they’re really good, but it’s been a lot of fun, that’s for sure, this year.”

It certainly shows. After an uncertain offseason plagued with speculation about his health and future, Tagovailoa has erupted to start the 2023 season. Through three games, he has already thrown for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the highest quarterback rating in the NFL. He’s also winning plaudits for his off-field conduct.

The Dolphins face a big test in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa will clearly feel very confident going into it.

