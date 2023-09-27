 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 27, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa offers telling comment about this year’s Dolphins

September 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa is off to an incredible start for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, and his mindset certainly reflects that.

The Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday that he is having his most fun playing football since his time at Alabama, where he won a national title.

“Probably in college,” Tagovailoa said when asked when he’d last had this much fun playing football. “It’s hard in the league to do good things, because guys on the other side are really good as well. They study and they’re really good, but it’s been a lot of fun, that’s for sure, this year.”

It certainly shows. After an uncertain offseason plagued with speculation about his health and future, Tagovailoa has erupted to start the 2023 season. Through three games, he has already thrown for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the highest quarterback rating in the NFL. He’s also winning plaudits for his off-field conduct.

The Dolphins face a big test in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa will clearly feel very confident going into it.

Dolphins fans! It’s time to roll in a new era in Miami. This Roll Fins shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.

Article Tags

Tua Tagovailoa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus