Tua Tagovailoa has telling remark on Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Tua Tagovailoa can’t be feeling like the Miami Dolphins have too much confidence in him these days, but the former first-round pick is doing his best to put on a happy face — literally.

The Dolphins have been viewed as the most likely suitor to land Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans deal the star quarterback. Watson has a no-trade clause, and a report on Wednesday claimed he is only willing to waive it for Miami. That led to a member of the media asking Tagovailoa if he feels wanted by the Dolphins organization. He had a very interesting response.

Tua Tagovailoa: I don't base my emotions about who says anything about me. I can only do my job. It's out of my control but I have the utmost confidence and trust that I am the quarterback of this team. Just off conversations that I've had with Flo…I feel very confident pic.twitter.com/H6vMKKjnNM — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 27, 2021

“I don’t not feel wanted,” Tagovailoa said with a chuckle. “That’s what I can say.”

Tagovailoa was asked about the fact that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has come out and said his team is not interested in Watson. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has only stated the obvious, which is that Tagovailoa is currently the team’s starting quarterback. Flores could easily put the Watson rumors to rest. We all know why he hasn’t.

“I don’t base my emotions off of who says anything about me or who’s saying what,” Tagovailoa said. “All I can do is my job and do it to the best of my capability.”

Flores has been asked about the Watson rumors multiple times. The way he addressed the reports on Wednesday can’t have Tagovailoa feeling that confident about his future in Miami.

There’s a reason the Dolphins have been viewed as the most likely suitor for Watson. They’re obviously interested in him, which is not all that surprising considering he’s a 25-year-old Pro Bowler. What that also means, however, is that they’re skeptical about Tagovailoa’s ability to become a franchise quarterback. The former Alabama star likely knows that.