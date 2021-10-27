Brian Flores has interesting response to Deshaun Watson question

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has repeatedly been asked questions about Deshaun Watson, and he seems to be getting more and more careful with his responses.

The Dolphins have been viewed as the most likely suitor to land Watson if the Houston Texans deal the star quarterback. Watson has a no-trade clause, and a report on Wednesday claimed he is only willing to waive it for Miami. A reporter asked Flores about that, and the coach said he doesn’t pay attention to “rumors and hypotheticals.”

Brian Flores "I don't get into rumors…Tua is our quarterback, I've said multiple times, I've said that to him, I try to be honest and transparent with our players and that's what I've been" pic.twitter.com/z4Y0OGhHxo — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 27, 2021

Flores has said multiple times that Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the Dolphins. That is merely a fact. He could easily say that Miami is not interested in Watson, but everyone knows that would be a lie.

It seems obvious that Flores and the Dolphins are not sold on Tagovailoa. The former Alabama star had his own way of acknowledging the rumors recently, and he probably believes them as much as the rest of us.

The biggest question is whether the Texans will trade Watson prior to the Nov. 2 deadline. If the 25-year-old is truly only willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Dolphins, that leaves Houston will very little leverage. The sexual assault allegations Watson is facing from multiple women only complicate things further.