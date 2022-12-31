NFL issues response to Tua Tagovailoa concussion questions

The NFL and NFLPA have responded to questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion and whether the Miami Dolphins properly followed protocol.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA said they found that the concussion protocol was followed properly in Tagovailoa’s instance. The statement says that the protocol was not triggered during Miami’s game against the Green Bay Packers, as there was no evidence Tagovailoa suffered a concussion until the next day.

NFL and NFLPA, which released this joint statement, say there were no violations of concussion protocol last week regarding Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa: pic.twitter.com/pC14KF1gRJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2022

The NFL sought to clear this up quickly because of the criticism the league received over Tagovailoa’s first concussion this year. The criticism started in Week 3, when Tagovailoa exhibited concerning symptoms despite not suffering a concussion. That event was serious enough that the league even updated its concussion protocols to ensure that there would be no repeats.

The Dolphins did not become aware of Tagovailoa’s issues this time until the Monday after the game. The NFL and NFLPA seem to be backing them up here, even if it suggests that the quarterback may have played through a head injury for part of Sunday’s game.