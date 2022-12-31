 Skip to main content
NFL issues response to Tua Tagovailoa concussion questions

December 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL and NFLPA have responded to questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion and whether the Miami Dolphins properly followed protocol.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA said they found that the concussion protocol was followed properly in Tagovailoa’s instance. The statement says that the protocol was not triggered during Miami’s game against the Green Bay Packers, as there was no evidence Tagovailoa suffered a concussion until the next day.

The NFL sought to clear this up quickly because of the criticism the league received over Tagovailoa’s first concussion this year. The criticism started in Week 3, when Tagovailoa exhibited concerning symptoms despite not suffering a concussion. That event was serious enough that the league even updated its concussion protocols to ensure that there would be no repeats.

The Dolphins did not become aware of Tagovailoa’s issues this time until the Monday after the game. The NFL and NFLPA seem to be backing them up here, even if it suggests that the quarterback may have played through a head injury for part of Sunday’s game.

