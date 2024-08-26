Tua Tagovailoa’s response to question about his O-line goes viral

The Miami Dolphins have some significant issues along their offensive line heading into the 2024 season, but Tua Tagovailoa does not seem concerned.

With Miami’s offensive line coming off a rough preseason, Tagovailoa was asked on Monday if he is worried at all about being kept upright this year. The star quarterback said he gets the ball out of his hands so quickly that it barely matters who is in front of him.

“Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So I’m confident in whoever we’ve got there,” Tagovailoa said.

Tua was asked about his confidence in the Dolphins' offensive line: "Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So I'm confident in whoever we've got there." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 26, 2024

Dolphins fans probably will not be thrilled with that response. Tagovailoa could have easily said he has full confidence in his teammates and Miami’s offensive line depth, but he did not. Of course, it would be hard to blame Tagovailoa if he were uneasy about the current state of the O-line.

Starting guard Isaiah Wynn is out for at least the first four games of the season, as he was placed on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from a quad injury. Aaron Brewer, another starter, has been nursing a hand injury, and his status for Week 1 is uncertain.

Though preseason often means very little, the Dolphins’ offensive line played poorly through three exhibition games. Mike McDaniel’s offense is designed to get the ball out quickly on pass plays, but Miami still needs to clean things up in the trenches. Tagovailoa is undoubtedly aware of that.

