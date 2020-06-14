Tua Tagovailoa’s physical therapist raves about QB’s recovery

It certainly sounds like Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term prognosis after his recovery from a hip injury couldn’t be much better.

Tagovailoa fractured his hip in November playing for Alabama, which led to widespread speculation that his draft stock could be seriously impacted. The Miami Dolphins took the plunge anyway, and it looks like it might pay off. Renowned physical therapist Kevin Wilk, who has been working with Tagovailoa, stated that the quarterback’s recovery was nothing short of “miraculous.”

“He’s doing miraculously well,” Wilk said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he’s been so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this.”

Whether Tagovailoa gets the chance to play in 2020 remains to be seen. However, it certainly sounds like his injury recovery could hardly be going better. That’s great news for him long-term, and it’s fantastic for the Dolphins as well.