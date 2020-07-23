Tua Tagovailoa says he is ‘ready to go’ for NFL training camp

Tua Tagovailoa is recovering from hip surgery and says he is ready for training camp.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback spoke with USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca for a story that was published on Thursday. Tagovailoa told Bumbaca has the “itch” to play and that he is “ready to go”.

Tagovailoa only played in nine games for Alabama last season before suffering a season-ending hip injury that required surgery. Despite speculation that the injury could be catastrophic, the young quarterback has seemingly recovered well and was drafted No. 5 overall by Miami in April.

Tagovailoa will be competing with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job, which hasn’t prevented the veteran from providing a mentor role. Tua has been rehabbing at the Dolphins’ facility and has received positive medical reports nearly every step of his recovery.

The 22-year-old passed for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in three college seasons.

Dolphins fans! It’s time to roll in a new era in Miami. This Roll Fins shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.