Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer offers health update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after he suffered a head injury, but fortunately there have been some positive health updates since.

Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer Nick Hicks said in a tweet on Friday morning that the former Alabama star is “doing well.” Tagovailoa underwent X-rays that came back negative and had no internal bleeding. He is scheduled to have an MRI and get a second opinion.

He is doing well. Negative X Rays. No internal bleeding. Will get MRI and second opinion but all things look good at the moment. — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) September 30, 2022

That meshes with what USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported, which is that all initial scans were negative. Anderson adds that Tagovailoa traveled back to Miami with the team, though he was wearing a neck brace.

I’m told #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa “traveled back with team in a neck brace. All (initial) scans were negative, nothing broken. Will have MRI when he gets back,” per a league source. I’m sure Tagovailoa was comforted by having family at the game & at the hospital. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after his head bounced off the turf on a hit in the second quarter. He showed a fencing reaction, which is typically indicative of a concussion.

While any obvious head injury is a concern, many people believe Tagovailoa suffered two in less than a week. He also left his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend after hitting his head on the turf. He was very wobbly when he got to his feet but cleared to return. Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and the Dolphins said his balance issues were the result of a back injury.

The Dolphins have faced a great deal of backlash in the wake of Thursday night’s frightening scene. Head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team’s handling of Tagovailoa after the game.