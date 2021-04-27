Dolphins were willing to trade Tua Tagovailoa for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins were at one point viewed as the favorite to land Deshaun Watson in a trade, but those talks fizzled out after the Houston Texans star was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Had the two sides worked out a deal, however, it sounds like Tua Tagovailoa would have been included.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle was told that the plan for the Dolphins was to send Tagovailoa and draft picks — including the third overall pick this year — to Houston.

“We’re left to wonder what the Dolphins would have given up for Watson, beginning with the third pick they shipped to the 49ers. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have been included in a trade with the Texans.” -John McClain https://t.co/f8mCNLi9tT — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 27, 2021

After news of the Watson scandal broke, the Dolphins pivoted to working out a blockbuster draft trade with the San Francisco 49ers. They shipped the No. 3 pick to the Niners in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a third-round pick this year and two future first-round picks.

Less than a week before Watson was first accused of sexual assault, a report claimed the Dolphins were “all-in” on trying to acquire the quarterback. Miami was also supposedly on Watson’s list of preferred trade destinations, and he had been spending a lot of time there this offseason.

None of that matters now, of course. The Dolphins are committed to Tagovailoa and the Texans are in a holding pattern with Watson. While Watson got some good news recently regarding his scandal, he is still facing allegations from numerous women.

