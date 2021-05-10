 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Tim Tebow returning to NFL

May 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow has not played in an NFL game in nearly 10 years, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are giving him an opportunity to change that. As you might expect, the news has sent sports fans into a collective frenzy.

Tebow is reportedly on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars. He recently worked out with the team as a tight end and will compete to make the roster at that position.

Twitter is looking forward to it:

As you can see, there was a common theme. Most people are skeptical that Tebow’s second go-around in the NFL will be anymore successful than the first. That’s understandable considering he is 33 and just spent several years playing minor league baseball.

Urban Meyer recently shared his thoughts on potentially signing Tebow, and things appeared to be headed that way from the moment Tebow retired from playing professional baseball. At the very least, the former Florida Gators star should be able to draw plenty of motivation from his doubters.

