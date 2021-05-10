Twitter reacts to Tim Tebow returning to NFL

Tim Tebow has not played in an NFL game in nearly 10 years, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are giving him an opportunity to change that. As you might expect, the news has sent sports fans into a collective frenzy.

Tebow is reportedly on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars. He recently worked out with the team as a tight end and will compete to make the roster at that position.

Twitter is looking forward to it:

Tim Tebow: Can I throw the ball, coach? Urban Meyer: pic.twitter.com/iqaLRBobUl — BroBible (@BroBible) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow should be as good in the NFL as TE as he was a QB. pic.twitter.com/RSy5Negb0o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2021

Jaguars Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI 80-1: Entering today

80-1: After Tebow news pic.twitter.com/Dwt7qiuOPS — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow is back! pic.twitter.com/Xf1cLXOphZ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 10, 2021

I guess they really aren’t so sure about Trevor Lawrence then, are they? #controversy https://t.co/2mcYSthmWG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 10, 2021

As you can see, there was a common theme. Most people are skeptical that Tebow’s second go-around in the NFL will be anymore successful than the first. That’s understandable considering he is 33 and just spent several years playing minor league baseball.

Urban Meyer recently shared his thoughts on potentially signing Tebow, and things appeared to be headed that way from the moment Tebow retired from playing professional baseball. At the very least, the former Florida Gators star should be able to draw plenty of motivation from his doubters.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0