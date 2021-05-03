Urban Meyer weighs in on Tim Tebow possibly joining Jaguars

What are the chances of the Jacksonville Jaguars bringing in Tim Tebow as a tight end? Coach Urban Meyer didn’t do anything to downplay the chatter on Sunday.

Reports emerged this week that Tebow worked out for Jaguars officials as a tight end, and the Jaguars have left the door open to signing him. Meyer essentially confirmed that Sunday, though he stressed that no decision has been made — or thought about all that hard.

“We had a conversation,” Meyer said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

Meyer did add that he was dissatisfied with the Jaguars’ current crop of tight ends, though the team drafted Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in the fifth round. The coach said the position was “a concern” for the Jaguars, adding that if Tebow could help the team win, Meyer would be in favor of adding his former quarterback at Florida.

“I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play,” Meyer added. “That decision is certainly not made yet.”

If the Jaguars did make the move, it’s possible that Tebow would have a unique role similar to another player. Regardless, now that Meyer has left the door open, expect to hear more about it at some point.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0